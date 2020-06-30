MGM Resorts International responds to Culinary Union’s lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has responded to a lawsuit filed by the Culinary Union, alleging that MGM and Caesars Entertainment are failing to protect workers against COVID-19.

The statement reads:

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of everyone inside of our properties. We have spent months working with health experts to create a comprehensive health and safety plan. We have offered free testing to all employees before they report to work and require it if they exhibit symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive and we have made available tests in other circumstances that do not dictate that a test is required. We have worked to train our managers in our incident response protocols and we work very closely with the health department officials in their efforts to contact trace. The nation is in the midst of a public health crisis and we are relying on all of our employees to follow CDC guidance both at work and at home. MGM Resorts

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and the Bartenders Local 165 claimed the properties have failed to “properly warn workers, disinfect and quarantine when a worker or their co-worker tests positive for COVID-19.”

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the Culinary Union, noted the union is gathering evidence and statements from workers, concerning unsafe working conditions at properties on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas.

“This lawsuit alleges that The Signature at MGM Grand (MGM Resorts International), Sadelle’s Cafe at Bellagio (MGM Resorts International), and Guy Fieri at Harrah’s (Caesars Entertainment Corporation) is the just the beginning of the Culinary Union’s legal efforts to make sure workers are fully protected,” said Argüello-Kline.

The union is demanding the following of casinos:

Daily cleaning of guest rooms

Enforce mandatory testing of all employees for COVID-19 before returning to work and regular testing thereafter

Provide adequate COVID-19 personal protective equipment for employees

Enforce social distancing and other prevention measures

While the organization is pleased that most major gaming companies have posted publicly accessible safety plans on their websites, they want all properties to do it.

