MGM Resorts International hiring for 12 properties at job fair today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International will be hiring full-time and part-time employees at a job fair being hosted by Goodwill of Southern Nevada.
The job fair is taking place on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodwill’s Boulevard Mall thrift store location at 3700 S. Maryland Parkway.
There will be on-the-spot hiring at the event for the following vacancies:
- Security
- Housekeeping
- Porter
- EVS
- Retail
- Fountain workers
- Baristas
- Lifeguards
MGM Resorts International has openings at the following properties:
- Bellagio
- Aria
- Vdara
- MGM Grand
- The Mirage
- Park MGM
- Mandalay Bay Delano
- Luxor
- Excaliber
- Circus Circus
- New York, New York
MGM Resorts has a mandate that requires its employees to be vaccinated and show proof of that vaccination by Oct. 15, 2021. Hourly employees, who do not have proof, will have to undergo weekly testing at their own expense.