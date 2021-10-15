MGM Resorts International hiring for 12 properties at job fair today

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a couple ride the escalator outside The MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International will be hiring full-time and part-time employees at a job fair being hosted by Goodwill of Southern Nevada.

The job fair is taking place on Friday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Goodwill’s Boulevard Mall thrift store location at 3700 S. Maryland Parkway.

There will be on-the-spot hiring at the event for the following vacancies:

Security

Housekeeping

Porter

EVS

Retail

Fountain workers

Baristas

Lifeguards

MGM Resorts International has openings at the following properties:

Bellagio

Aria

Vdara

MGM Grand

The Mirage

Park MGM

Mandalay Bay Delano

Luxor

Excaliber

Circus Circus

New York, New York

MGM Resorts has a mandate that requires its employees to be vaccinated and show proof of that vaccination by Oct. 15, 2021. Hourly employees, who do not have proof, will have to undergo weekly testing at their own expense.