MGM Resorts confirms furloughs of 140 Las Vegas managers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International confirmed furloughs of 140 managers at its Las Vegas properties to 8 News Now Thursday. Company spokesman Brian Ahern cited the projection of continuous low business volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahern noted those employees affected with MGM health plans will have continuous access to the MGM Employee Grant Fund and remain eligible for benefits.