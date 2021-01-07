MGM Resorts confirms furloughs of 140 Las Vegas managers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International confirmed furloughs of 140 managers at its Las Vegas properties to 8 News Now Thursday. Company spokesman Brian Ahern cited the projection of continuous low business volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahern noted those employees affected with MGM health plans will have continuous access to the MGM Employee Grant Fund and remain eligible for benefits.
“Business volumes are projected to remain low for the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, unfortunately requiring temporary reductions in staffing across our Las Vegas properties. We are focused on bringing employees back to work when business levels recover. We are optimistic that, with vaccine distribution and other developments, we will return to higher business levels and staffing soon.
As before, impacted employees with MGM Resorts health plans remain eligible for benefits and continue to have access to the MGM Employee Grant Fund and access to MGM’s employee resources and training.”Brian Ahern, director of media relations, MGM Resorts International