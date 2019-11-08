MGM Resorts International celebrates wounded warriors during “Salute to Troops” weekend

LIVE: Hundreds of MGM employees line the hallways of The Mirage Hotel & Casino to welcome 80 wounded warriors and their guests for the "Salute to the Troops" weekend. Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, November 8, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International is celebrating 80 wounded warriors during a weekend-long “Salute to the Troops” celebration. The event is in its 9th year and brings active duty service members from Washington D.C. and Southern California to Las Vegas for a weekend brimming with entertainment and relaxation.

Today, they’re presenting a ‘wall of gratitude,’ comprised of hundreds of MGM employees who will line the walls of The Mirage Hotel & Casino, welcoming the warriors and their guests.

MGM is partnering with American Airlines and the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, USO Camp Pendleton and USO Las Vegas to make this annual event possible.