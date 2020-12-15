MGM Resorts International cancels all live entertainment shows through Jan. 15

The logo for MGM Macau casino resort, operated by MGM China Holdings Ltd., is displayed on a glass door in Macau, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014. MGM China, controlled by MGM Resorts International, is scheduled to report full-year earnings on Feb. 19. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has canceled all live entertainment shows through January 15, 2021 “in accordance with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause,” the company confirmed to 8 News Now Monday night.

In accordance with Governor Sisolak’s extension of the statewide pause, MGM Resorts will continue following all guidelines as set forth and will be canceling all live entertainment shows on sale through January 15. The health and safety of our employees and guests is our greatest priority and we remain committed to the comprehensive safety programs in place throughout our operations.” MGM Resorts International spokesman

Under the pause, public gatherings are limited to 50 individuals or 25% capacity, whichever is less. The 25% capacity limit also applies to gaming establishments.

If a ticket was purchased with a credit card, MGM says it will be automatically refunded within 30 days. Patrons who purchased tickets through vendors outside of the venue must contact that provider.

Anyone who has questions or is in need of additional information can reach out to corporateticketing@mgmresorts.com or call 877-353-1987.

