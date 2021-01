LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pool season in Las Vegas is right around the corner. MGM Resorts is looking to hire about 400 pool employees.

There is a virtual job fair Saturday, January 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is looking to hire lifeguards, cabana hosts, pool receptionists and much more.

Pool jobs at MGM open in February and go through early November.

To sign up for an interview, CLICK HERE.