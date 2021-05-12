MGM Resorts gaming floors approved to operate at 100% capacity, no social distancing

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a couple ride the escalator outside The MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International says it’ll begin charging parking fees again at events and its Las Vegas Strip resorts. The move marks the end of free parking that lingered after pandemic-related casino shutdowns. In a statement on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the company cited signs of economic recovery and increasing numbers of guests. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All nine MGM Resorts properties on the Las Vegas Strip will return to operating at 100% capacity and no social distancing on their gaming floors.

The announcement came Wednesday following approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Those MGM Resorts properties include:

Bellagio Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Park MGM

The Mirage Hotel & Casino

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

MGM Resorts is the latest company to open at full capacity after reaching an 80% vaccination rate among its employees. In the past week, Wynn, Encore, The Cosmopolitan and The STRAT opened their gaming floors at 100%.

Current 80% occupancy restrictions and three-feet social distancing policies remain in effect outside of the gaming floors, including at restaurants, pools and other non-gaming areas and activities. Additional health and safety protocols will continue, including applicable mask mandates, based on regulatory requirements and expert guidance.

“This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas’ incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community,” said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. “We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done.”