MGM Resorts flips switch on massive solar field

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, MGM Resorts took a big leap forward in sustainable energy, flipping the switch on a massive solar field.

It’s no secret that many of the Las Vegas Strip properties are massive, and take a lot of energy to keep running, especially in the summer.

MGM Resorts hopes a new solar array will take some of that demand off the power grid, and keep its resorts running in a more sustainable way.

The new solar array is built on 640 acres in the desert north of Las Vegas. It has 323,000 solar panels and provides enough energy to power 27,000 homes.

The 100-megawatt facility will eventually power 36,000 hotel rooms and MGM’s 13 Strip properties, including Mandalay Bay, Bellagio, The Mirage and others. That’s about 90% of MGM’s total power needs on any given day.

MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle has called this new solar project a big step forward in the company’s efforts to be more environmentally viable.

MGM Resorts has other, smaller solar projects, including the solar panels that line the roof of the Mandalay Bay and its convention center.

Several MGM executives and politicians will be at Monday morning’s kickoff event, including Governor Steve Sisolak and Nevada U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.