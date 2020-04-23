MGM Resorts facing nearly 30% drop in 1Q revenue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International reported it is expecting a nearly 30% drop in first quarter revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the resort company released “forward-looking” statements and what the company is expecting following the temporary closure of properties during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The spread of COVID-19 and developments surrounding the global pandemic have had, and we expect will continue to have, a significant impact on our business, results of operations and financial condition.” SEC report

MGM Resorts closed all of its domestic properties on March 17 following a directive issue by Nevada Governor Sisolak.

“As a result, our properties are effectively generating no revenue,” the statement said.

The company has also seen high levels of room cancellations and conventions through the third quarter of 2020.

MGM Resorts said its expectation for first-quarter consolidated revenue was $2.3 billion. That’s down 29% from the same period a year earlier. In the first quarter of 2019, the consolidated revenue was $3.2 billion, according to the filing.

“In light of the foregoing, we are unable to determine when our properties will return to pre-pandemic demand or pricing.”