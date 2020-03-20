1  of  3
MGM Resorts eyeing May 11 as possible return date for shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just days after stopping operations at all Las Vegas properties, MGM Resorts may already have a return date circled on the calendar for their shows. In a statement, a company spokesperson mentioned May 11 as a potential date for shows to reopen.

In the statement, the spokesperson said MGM Resorts is “following the CDC’s directive to eliminate public gatherings for large groups for a period of 60 days.” They have contacted entertainment partners about looking toward May 11 as a potential date to reopen shows.

MGM Resorts also says they are closely monitoring the situation and will adjust plans as necessary.

