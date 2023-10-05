LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MGM Resorts sent a letter to customers regarding the recent cyber incident that took place on Sept. 11.

MGM Resorts stated that on or around Sept. 29, it determined that an unauthorized third party obtained the personal information of some of its customers on Sept. 11.

The company also said it filed an 8-K form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 5, in which it estimated a negative impact from the incident in September.

“Specifically, the Company estimates a negative impact from the cyber security issue in September of approximately $100 million to Adjusted Property for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations, collectively,” the company stated in its filing.

MGM Resorts also stated that “based on the ongoing investigation, the Company believes that the unauthorized third-party activity is contained at this time.”

The company also said it will offer free identity protection and credit monitoring services to those who receive an email from the company indicating that their information was impacted.

The company also established a call center to help those with questions and can be reached at 800-621-9437 toll-free Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central, or Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central (excluding major U.S. holidays). Those calling should reference engagement number B105892 when calling.

The company also set up a webpage to further assist those with questions.