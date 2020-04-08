MGM Resorts entertainers donate to employee emergency fund

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than a dozen entertainers who perform at MGM Resorts properties are showing their support for employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President said “With donations from this extraordinary line-up of entertainers, commitments from MGM Resorts and its leadership team, our own employees, and a number of other generous contributions, we have already raised approximately $11 million to assist our employees during this time of unprecedented challenges and hardship.”

The entertainers include David Copperfield, Jay Leno, Bill Maher, Kathleen Madigan, David Spade, Boyz II Men, Brad Garrett, Carrot Top, Terry Fator, Ray Romano, Jabbawockeez, Shin Lim, Thunder from Down Under, Hans Klok, Australian Bee Gees, Fantasy and Bill Blumenreich Presents.

“During these difficult and uncertain days, weeks and months, we are working tirelessly to support the tens of thousands of employees who were furloughed or laid off due to the closures of our properties across the country,” Hornbuckle said.