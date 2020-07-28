MGM Resorts: Employees impacted as concerts, shows not likely in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International says concerts and other entertainment likely won’t return in August, which will impact employees on those shows.

The company says it is offering financial assistance to those affected primarily through the MGM Emergency Grant Fund. The fund goes to employees for expenses like mortgage, rent, groceries or utilities.

According to MGM, it has provided over $11 million to eligible employees and their immediate families impacted by COVID-19.

MGM is also extending health benefits through the end of August, as well as helping those without a job find temporary employment.

The company sent 8 News Now the following statement:

Given that it is unlikely that concerts and other entertainment events will be returning to Las Vegas in the next month, it has unfortunately impacted the employees who support those shows. We’ve pledged to be as transparent and supportive as possible with employees and are working to reduce the impact and help them moving forward. We’re continuing to coordinate with public officials and look forward to the time when we can bring back employees to support our entertainment offerings and relaunch entertainment for our guests.” MGM Resorts International

Public and private gatherings of 50 or more people are not allowed under current State COVID-19 restrictions.

A majority of MGM’s Las Vegas Strip properties are open, as well as their restaurants, shops and casinos. For more information on the company’s seven-point health and safety plan, click here.