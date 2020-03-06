MGM Resorts announces precautions due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International, which operates several Las Vegas casinos, announced Friday additional precautions it is taking to reduce a possible spread of coronavirus after a local case was diagnosed.

A news release from the MGM said it is following guidelines established by the CDC and WHO (World Health Organization), even though the risk to the American public remains low.

The company is putting hand sanitizer stations in high-traffic areas and increasing how often faucets, toilet flush levers, doorknobs, locks, door handles, handrails, slot machine handles, elevator buttons and lights switches are disinfected.

MGM operates Mandalay Bay, the Bellagio and MGM Grand.