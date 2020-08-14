MGM Resorts announces Mirage resort to open Aug. 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced the Mirage resort will reopen its doors on August 27.

“As we have slowly and thoughtfully reintroduced our properties across the country, we have placed the health and safety of our guests and employees first at all times,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and President.

“Reopening The Mirage allows us to bring many more of our employees back to work, which is critical in the recovery of our community,” added Hornbuckle.

MGM Resorts’ comprehensive “Seven-Point Safety Plan” is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com.

Enjoy world-class dining destinations, safely. Digital menus are now available through a QR code, so guests may view meal options conveniently through their mobile devices.



The company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks, and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees and guests are required to wear masks. Complimentary masks are provided, to guests, as needed

A physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities that will be available, please visit mgmresorts.com.

Complimentary self-parking is available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.