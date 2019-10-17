MGM Resorts and local celebrities gearing up for “Friends” Weekend events

FRIENDS — Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and MGM Resorts is bring a Friends takeover to Las Vegas. This weekend, the strip will be filled with events paying tribute to the popular sit-com.

A brand new show will be debuting for the weekend at the Fountains of Bellagio. It’s happening at 6:30 Friday, October 18th. MGM Resorts released this video, playing off of the Friends famous intro song:

#FriendsFountainChallenge | MGM Resorts The #FriendsFountainChallenge, Vegas-style. Join us Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. PT for an epic #FRIENDS25 celebration as the Fountains of Bellagio Las Vegas debuts a brand new show. #WelcomeToTheShow Posted by MGM Resorts on Thursday, October 17, 2019

You can also meet Marcel — Ross’ pet Capuchin Monkey from the show — or take a trip to the gang’s favorite coffee spot — Central Perk.

