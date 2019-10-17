MGM Resorts and local celebrities gearing up for “Friends” Weekend events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and MGM Resorts is bring a Friends takeover to Las Vegas. This weekend, the strip will be filled with events paying tribute to the popular sit-com.
A brand new show will be debuting for the weekend at the Fountains of Bellagio. It’s happening at 6:30 Friday, October 18th. MGM Resorts released this video, playing off of the Friends famous intro song:
You can also meet Marcel — Ross’ pet Capuchin Monkey from the show — or take a trip to the gang’s favorite coffee spot — Central Perk.
