MGM Resorts, 7Five Brewing Co. team up on exclusive beer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International and 7Five Brewing Co. have partnered to create an exclusive beer, Showtime Blonde Ale, only on tap at MGM’s Las Vegas properties.

“We pride ourselves on working with local brands and MGM Resorts is a powerhouse in the Vegas community,” said Ryan Reaves, 7Five Brewing Co-Founder, and Vegas Golden Knights Forward.

The crisp ale will be available at select venues such as Moneyline at Park MGM, NoMad Bar at NoMad Las Vegas, Beerhaus at The Park and more.

“I’m excited to join forces as we debut Showtime to the thousands of beer enthusiasts and hockey fans that visit their resorts,” added Reaves.

MGM Resorts Corporate Mixologist Craig Schoettler said, “Ryan has quickly become a fan favorite in the Las Vegas community. Working with him and the 7Five Brewing Co. team is a natural fit for us as we expand our beverage collection with new and exclusive offerings.”

To debut the new brew, Reaves will make a special appearance at NoMad Bar on Monday, Feb. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Following the ceremonial first pour, 75 lucky guests who purchase a pint of Showtime Blonde Ale will get a chance to meet-and-greet the Golden Knights right-winger.

To find a list of Vegas Golden Knights game-day specials, visit www.mgmresorts.com.

7Five Brewing Co. is a local Las Vegas beer company founded by Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves and his longtime childhood friend Adam Coates. 7Five produces a line of premium, high-quality beers brewed in Las Vegas. 7Five, named after Reaves’ hockey number, represents the story of his hockey career and that of Las Vegas; the story of the underdog.

Each 7Five product brand represents a step in Reaves’ journey; starting with Dawn Breaker Lager and continuing on to Training Day Golden Ale and finally, Shiver Giver IPA, which launches this March.

For more information on 7Five products, you can visit their website at www.7fivebrewing.com or on Instagram @7FiveBrewing.