MGM requires vaccination as condition of employment, with Aug. 30 deadline for proof

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts is giving salaried employees until Oct. 15 to get vaccinated, and it won’t hire any new employees who have not been vaccinated, according to a Monday letter to its workers.

Existing hourly employees are not included in this policy at this time. It only applies to salaried employees and new hires: both salaried and hourly new hires.

… MGM Resorts is now requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment for all salaried employees and new hires throughout the United States. Salaried employees not working exclusively from home must be vaccinated by October 15, and all new hires, both hourly and salary, who do not exclusively work from home must provide proof of vaccination before beginning work, effective August 30. Letter to MGM employees

“I know that for some of you this may be an unwelcome development – a consideration that we did not take lightly when making this decision,” MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in today’s letter.

“However, as one of the largest and most trusted operators and employers in our industry, MGM Resorts is determined to do our part to curb the spread of the virus and help counter alarming trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccination is the most effective tool in doing so,” Hornbuckle said.

The letter thanked employees who were already vaccinated and touched on Hornbuckle’s contact with families who had lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Employees were reminded that the company continues to provide on-site vaccination clinics. Hourly employees were still required to provide proof of vaccination, or undergo testing weekly for $15.

“Our guests and employees deserve to know that we are doing everything in our power to keep them safe,” Hornbuckle said.

MGM Resorts International operates these properties in Las Vegas: Bellagio, Aria Resort & Casino, Vdara, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas, MGM Grand Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Skylofts at MGM Grand, The Mansion at MGM Grand, The Signature at MGM Grand, The Mirage, New York-New York, Park MGM.

“I firmly believe we must do all we can to bring this public health emergency to an end,” Hornbuckle said.