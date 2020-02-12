MGM reports 4th quarter earnings “below expectations”

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2016, photo, cars drive into the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas-based casino company MGM Resorts International says it expects to cut about 1,000 jobs by June. The layoffs announced Monday, April 29, 2019, include 254 jobs the company said last week it would cut […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a solid fourth quarter, but still below expectations. That’s according to MGM CEO Jim Murren, who made the announcement during the Q4 earnings conference call Wednesday afternoon.

This news comes soon after Murren announced he is stepping down as chief executive officer for the company. The company says Murren informed them of his departure on Wednesday, Feb. 12. He’s leaving before the expiration of his contract. He will stay in his current leadership roles until a successor is appointed.

BOSTON, MA – NOVEMBER 22: Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway November 22, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

As for the Q4 earnings, Murren mentioned despite being below expectations, the company finished the year with an all-time record for convention business. Murren also mentioned how coronavirus could have a negative impact on MGM in China, but he believes it will only be short term and not have a big effect on the US market.

MGM is also turning its focus to Japan for the future. Murren is leading a team in Osaka, and is hoping to take advantage of the growing markets there.

Murren is expecting strong growth in Q1 of this year, with the Raiders coming to town, LVCC expansion and the MSG Sphere leading the way for the company.