MGM Resorts adds The Mirage and Mandalay Bay properties to close mid-week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts announced Friday that it decided to close its Mandalay Bay and The Mirage hotel properties Monday through Thursday starting on Nov. 30.

The company stated that with occupancy remaining low during the weekdays the temporary closure of hotel operations was necessary. Not all properties are impacted and other services will remain open during the week, these include restaurants and other amenities.

MGM Resorts did note the timeline of the hotel closures is not expected to go past December and in statement explained:

“We are constantly evaluating occupancy levels and adjusting operations accordingly. With occupancy remaining low during the weekdays, we have decided to temporarily close hotel tower operations at Mandalay Bay and The Mirage Monday – Thursday, effective Nov. 30. Casinos, restaurants, and other amenities remain open at properties throughout the week. While we do not currently expect the mid-week hotel closures to remain past December, we will continue evaluating business levels to determine how long they are in effect.” Brian Ahern, MGM Resorts International

