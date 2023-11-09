LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Culinary union workers reached a tentative contract agreement Thursday morning with Las Vegas Strip MGM Resorts International properties, avoiding a strike that was scheduled to begin in 24 hours.

The union posted the update on its X account saying the tentative deal for a five-year contract came after 20 hours of talks and impacts approximately 25,400 MGM workers at eight properties.

“Our employees are the heart of our company and the driving force in the success we’ve enjoyed in Las Vegas post-pandemic. We’re pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that averts a strike, gives our Culinary Union employees a well-earned boost to pay and benefits and reduces workloads – all while continuing to provide opportunities for growth and advancement.” CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts International

Caesars Entertainment reached a tentative agreement Wednesday morning with the union. Wynn Resorts has yet to reach an agreement with the union.