MGM protocols for safe conventions include 20-minute testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Conventions and the business they bring to Las Vegas are part of the city’s lifeblood, and MGM has posted a guide for health and safety efforts that includes rapid COVID-19 testing.

The 20-page document covers everything from registration to mealtimes, and builds on protocols that were put in place when resorts began opening in June.

MGM Resorts International spent months working on “Convene with Confidence,” a comprehensive approach to the safe return of conventions, according to a Tuesday news release. MGM partnered with biometric secure identity company CLEAR to establish a multilayered approach.

Protocols include the option for a multi-layered health screening process using CLEAR’s Health Pass and using on-site rapid, COVID-19 testing that can deliver results within about 20 minutes.

CLEAR’s resume includes work with the National Hockey League. The NHL’s successful return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton used CLEAR methods.

CLEAR’s Health Pass services are optional. Health Pass is a touchless product that links verified identity with COVID-19 health insights –- including a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-related test results and temperature checks -– via integrated kiosks.

“The health and safety of all who pass through our doors is our highest priority. Convene with Confidence represents the culmination of everything we’ve learned, cutting-edge technology and months of consultation with experts,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “With this program, we are taking another step forward in safely providing a level of entertainment, amenities and service not seen since before the pandemic began.”

See MGM’s “Convene with Confidence” plan

Standard elements of the protocols include:

Planning: Virtual site inspections and careful pre-planning of event, meal and break times to safely optimize guest movement — including virtual, hybrid or in-person events.

Virtual site inspections and careful pre-planning of event, meal and break times to safely optimize guest movement — including virtual, hybrid or in-person events. Arrival: Pre-registration provided in advance and digitally. Protocols for scheduling and physical distancing when registration desks and queuing are required.

Pre-registration provided in advance and digitally. Protocols for scheduling and physical distancing when registration desks and queuing are required. Cleaning and disinfecting: High touch points cleaned and disinfected regularly, use of disposables and hand sanitizer stations.

High touch points cleaned and disinfected regularly, use of disposables and hand sanitizer stations. Physical distancing: Facilities and floor plans adjusted to meet physical distancing requirements and evolve as needed.

Facilities and floor plans adjusted to meet physical distancing requirements and evolve as needed. Dining and Breaks: Various styles of meal service offered, with an extended menu of pre-packaged options.

MGM Resorts is also deploying a rapid, portable, molecular, point-of-care COVID-19 test in conjunction with Impact Health, a leading provider of healthcare services for high-profile and high-volume events.

Through these partnerships, MGM Resorts is offering an optional COVID-19 testing protocol that delivers results within approximately 20 minutes and allows event organizers to create a perimeter for their events and exhibitions.