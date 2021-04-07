MGM offers in-room COVID-19 testing for a fee as convention plans emerge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In-room COVID-19 testing available to any guest at MGM Resorts hotels is part of a new health and safety program being put in place to welcome back conventions, according to an MGM Resorts International news release.

The tests are priced from $140 to $230, and results are delivered electronically.

“Following months of trials, MGM Resorts is adding cutting-edge enhancements to its Convene with Confidence program, one of the meeting industry’s most comprehensive health and safety plans, designed to get businesses back to doing business in person,” according to the MGM release.

“Now welcoming larger groups in accordance with increased capacity limits in Nevada, MGM Resorts is offering meeting planners the option for on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing delivering highly accurate results for events large and small,” it said.

In-room test options include:

Standard RT-PCR Test – results in approximately 24 – 72 hours, based on lab availability

Fast Molecular (NAAT) Test – results in approximately 20 minutes

Rapid Antigen Test – results in approximately 20 – 30 minutes

The testing is in collaboration with Henderson-based Community Ambulance. Additional charges may apply for same day/after-hours requests and cancellations, according to MGM.

“Convene with Confidence is a result of close consultation with health experts and our increased focus on leveraging innovation to not only provide a better guest experience – but a safer one as well,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and President. “MGM Resorts has long been at the forefront of the rapidly evolving hospitality and events industries. We are confident we’ve built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so.”

Information provided by MGM on Wednesday offered details of the plan, which covers the planning of all meetings, multi-layered health screenings, arrival arrangements, site cleaning protocols, physical distancing, and planning of dining and breaks.

A seven-point safety plan is at the center of MGM’s program.

Partnerships with security identity company CLEAR, health care tech company Cue Health and testing company Impact Health are outlined in the plan.

CLEAR’s role starts the process with customers, with a mobile app to set up an account and verify the guest’s identity. Convention attendees will answer a series of health survey questions, and a COVID-19 test will be administered on arrival.

Convention attendees will have the option of a temperature check at a kiosk.

A “red light” or “green light” status on the CLEAR app will be used to admit attendees. If a “red light” comes up, “further testing and health care support may be required,” according to MGM.

Stephanie Glanzer, Senior Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, said, “As vaccine distribution and utilization increase across the country, we are assessing options that would enable those meetings clients who so desire to seamlessly add proof of vaccine to their criteria for attendees. There is no singular formula for a successful program and our expert team will guide each client in building a framework that works for their organization.”