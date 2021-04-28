MGM making ‘meaningful’ progress, hiring as demand returning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts says it is making meaningful progress as it bounces back from the pandemic.

President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said on a call with investors today that pent-up demand caused business to accelerate in mid-February.

On May 1, MGM will reopen nightclubs, and distancing at pools will drop to 3 feet.

Hornbuckle also said MGM is hiring.

“The first three weeks that this thing took off in the middle of March, we got caught of guard. If you ask us today, we probably have 1,300 openings. If you asked us in the middle of 2019 how many openings we have … at any given moment it’s about 1,300,” he said.

Hornbuckle expects the comeback to speed up over the next 60 days.

MGM officials estimate occupancy will return to 90% by early 2022.