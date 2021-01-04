MGM makes $11 billion offer for British gaming company

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An $11 billion bid by MGM Resorts International for a British gaming company shows just how much online betting has caught the eye of U.S. casino companies.

But the offer for Entain — which owns the brands Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet — “significantly undervalues” the sports betting company, Entain officials are saying. Entain has asked MGM “to provide additional information in respect of the strategic rationale for a combination of the two companies.”

MGM has recently offered $10 billion in cash for the Ladbrokes brand, according to the Wall Street Journal. But Entain turned down the offer.

MGM’s overtures follow recent moves by other gaming companies, notably, Caesars Entertainment to get in on the action. Caesars announced in September the purchase of William Hill for nearly $4 billion.

The values of online betting and sports betting companies has soared during the pandemic.

Analysts say U.S. gaming companies saw the surging demand for online betting, and the pandemic has accelerated their commitment to establish a stake in online betting.