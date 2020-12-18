MGM Grand to reopen Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club with audience of 50

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club will reopen Dec. 26 under COVID-19 guidelines that will limit audiences to 50 people.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As many shows and restaurants shut down under “unsustainable” occupancy limits under COVID-19 regulations, MGM Grand is bucking the trend with a plan to reopen Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club the day after Christmas.

The show will play to a crowd limited to 50 guests. The audience will be physically distanced, six feet apart, and 25 feet from performers.

The club will put on two shows nightly at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The show is dark Monday and Tuesdays, and will drop back to a single show at 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tickets are $68.95 and can be purchased online at mgmresorts.com/mgmgrand or ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 929-1111. Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

“Legendary comedians and the next generation of comics will entertain fans in the place they call home in Las Vegas,” according to a Friday news release.

