MGM Grand reopening buffet next week for breakfast and lunch

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The MGM Grand Buffet will open for breakfast and lunch on Wednesday, May 26, the resort announced on Thursday.

The dinner buffet has not yet reopened.

Weekend brunches are also returning, starting Saturday-Sunday, May 29-30.

After initially opening on Wednesday, May 26, the buffet will operate on a Thursday through Monday schedule, closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Guests will have the option to choose from a variety of hot and cold stations that will include made-to-order omelets, buttermilk pancakes, breakfast sides and pastry assortments to fresh pasta, seafood, BBQ ribs, lasagna, salads, soups and a dessert bar with cookies, donuts, brownies, pies, cheesecakes and more.

Hours of operation will be Thursday – Monday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. with pricing as follows:

Monday, Thursday, Friday: $25.99 per person

Saturday and Sunday: $29.99 per person

Children 5 years of age and under eat complimentary at all meal periods

MGM Grand Buffet will adhere to MGM Resorts International’s Seven-Point Safety Plan, which prioritizes the health and safety of all guests and employees.

Along with the plan’s guidelines, MGM Grand Buffet will implement additional sanitization procedures throughout the venue including advanced cleaning protocols; multiple hand sanitizer stations in between buffet stations; and increased signage stating each guest must use a new dish or glass for every buffet trip or beverage refill.

