LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International has released its hotel rates for the three-day weekend of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix. Last week, Caesars International published its rates which show prices well above $1,000 a night at several properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM’s rates are comparable to Caesars International. These companies and all hotels on the Las Vegas Strip use dynamic pricing, meaning the room rates can change minute-to-minute for the same day. Sometimes the change can be hundreds of dollars a night. The rates listed in the chart below are correct as of 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.

8 News Now is using the room rates for the lowest published rate and the average rate for race weekend. 8 News Now is also not taking into consideration resort fees.

At the time of this story being published, the most expensive cheap room at the Bellagio is going for $1,733 a night, not including resort fees and taxes. This is currently a 226% price per night increase over the same three days this year.

This chart will continue to be updated throughout the next year and in future stories about the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.