MGM employees put their green thumbs to work in celebration of Earth Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers around the Las Vegas valley put their green thumbs to work this Earth Day, beautifying our communities to mark the occasion.

A group of MGM employees planted several trees at Centennial Park, as part of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and the City of Las Vegas. Those who volunteered also took time to pick up trash.

The theme for Earth Day this year is “restore our earth.” Advocates want to encourage people to focus on natural processes and emerging green technologies that can restore the world’s ecosystems.

“It’s been so long since we’ve had people come out and volunteer where we’ve seen people,” said Maria Jose Gatti, executive director of philanthropy and community engagement for MGM Resorts. “Picking activities and volunteer activities like this help us connect with one another again. So, it’s really great to see the people, in some cases, we’ve emailed back and forth, and now, you get to see them in person. It’s a celebration altogether.”

Giving back is something MGM employees do regularly. Groups have volunteered with Three Square food bank and conducted trash pickups at other parks in the valley.

The work to beautify our area continues, and we’re told in the coming days, MGM employees will participate in community service work on Mt. Charleston.