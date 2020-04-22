MGM CEO previews operation changes to properties upon reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle gave a brief preview of changes coming to the company’s properties upon reopening.

Changes will be implemented once Gov. Steve Sisolak’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

In a video posted to LinkedIn, Hornbuckle said operations from how guests are greeted to cleaning practices will be reworked. He also noted casino floors and restaurants will look different.

“Our industry will likely change for the foreseeable future,” he said in the nearly five-minute video. He state the decisions they’re making will ensure the company operates properties successfully for the long-term until they recover.

He expressed that caring for people is what businesses in the hospitality industry do.

“This is completely an unchartered path, but we have to consider every aspect of our business so we can welcome our guests safely and keep each other safe while we do it.”

Hornbuckle implored the public to stay home, stay healthy and stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also praised the volunteer work of MGM employees and touted the company’s work and support initiatives in local communities.

You can watch Hornbuckle’s full statement in the video above.