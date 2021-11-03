MGM announces plan to sell The Mirage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that it intends to sell the operations of one popular hotel-casino on the strip.

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle announced on an investor call that the company is in the early stages of a process to sell The Mirage to another operator.

The sale process will not immediately affect the daily operations of the hotel.

MGM did not provide any further information about who the buyer of Mirage’s operations will be, or if the deal will include the land. It doesn’t appear so.

During the same call, Hornbuckle announced that they acquire the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“The Company remains focused on achieving our vision to be the world’s premier gaming entertainment company,” Hornbuckle added.