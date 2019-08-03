MGM announces resort fees increase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Get ready to pay more when booking a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Several MGM properties just raised their resort fees. It used to be $39. Now, after taxes, it will be $51.

A spokesperson for MGM says they’re matching the fees already in place at Wynn, Venetian and Palazzo.

“I’d like to know how it’s benefitting the tourists,” said tourist Debbie Dixon. “I think it’s disappointing for a community that’s catering to tourists.”

A lot of people aren’t too happy about Las Vegas’ rising resort fees.

“It definitely sucks. I’d rather there not be any resort fees,” said Kendall Kanallakan.

In a statement to 8 News Now, a spokesperson for MGM said they “don’t make business decisions like this lightly.”

“I stay at the MGM every year so it’s going to make me rethink my decision,” said Dixon.

Hotel properties like MGM, Aria, Bellagio and Vdara have implemented a $6 added fee on August 1st.

MGM officials say they’re constantly evaluating prices to make sure they’re properly reflecting the city’s business landscape.

“We’ll try to find the best deal wherever it is,” said Kanallakan.

According to the statement, the resort fees are “bundle services and amenities” that guests often request and expect.

“Now they’re making it so the average worker can’t stay as long and some can’t even come here,” said Dixon.