MGM announces reopening of Park MGM, NoMad Las Vegas, both going smoke-free

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced Monday morning it’s opening the last of its properties closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas, the hotel within Park MGM, will reopen on September 30 and both will now be the Las Vegas Strip’s first fully smoke-free casino resort.

“Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and President. “The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us.”