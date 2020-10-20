MGM announces live shows returning to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts announced on its website that it is reopening seven shows on the Las Vegas Strip on November 6.

David Copperfield, Carrot Top, Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club, Fantasy, Jabbawockeez, The Australian Bee Gees and Thunder from Down Under will reopen.

According to the website, “MGM Resorts is excited to welcome you back to enjoy our world-class entertainment. Our venues and attractions will excite, entertain and thrill you, while keeping you safe. The show will go on in a way only we can do it. We’re once again entertaining the human race.”

Some of the shows will be moving to different theaters to make accommodations for social distancing guideline.