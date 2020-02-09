Mexico Zoo welcomes newborn lion cubs

SAN ANDRES CHOLULA, Mexico (CBS) — A zoo in San Andres Cholula in the Mexican state of Puebla is celebrating the arrival of three lion cubs.

The cubs, two males and one female, were born at Parque Loro Zoo on January 10, and are all in reportedly good health.

According to reports, proud parents Nala and Wallace have successfully taken to their cubs.

The Parque Loro Zoo has a successful breeding program, having reproduced some 50 species that were in danger of extinction.

These cubs will eventually find homes in other zoos when they are older to help conserve their species.