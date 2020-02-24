Mexico City climber sets new record at ‘Scale the STRAT’ event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old climber set a new record for the ‘Scale the STRAT’ event. Alexis Trujillo of Mexico City climbed all 108 floors and 1,455 steps up the iconic STRAT tower in 6 minutes and 46 seconds on Sunday.

The event raises money for the American Lung Association’s mission of preventing lung disease and promoting lung health. Organizers say more than 1,000 people registered for the “Fight for Air” stair climb.

This year, the organization said they had hoped to raise more than $300,000. At last count, $295,000 has been raised and organizers are still counting.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield has been the presenting sponsor since the climb first began 12 years ago.

The STRAT donates staff, services and use of the iconic tower every year for the athletic fundraising event.

Official finish times for Scale The STRAT 2020 can be found here.