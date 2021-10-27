Mexican man gets 10 years in prison after shooting at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 26-year-old Mexican national was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for shooting a man to death last year at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Eliel Urrutia-Jimenez pleaded guilty in July to one count of discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. Urrutia-Jimenez admitted that he knowingly and intentionally shot the victim four times in the torso, according to court documents.

Documents described an ambush in which the victim was shot on March 6, 2020, as he tried to offer help.

The victim was shot “when he responded to a male voice calling for help. The victim saw Eliel Urrutia-Jimenez lying on the ground and attempted to see if Urrutia-Jimenez needed help. When the victim approached, Urrutia-Jimenez turned and shot the victim four times,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced Urrutia-Jimenez to five years of supervised release in addition to the 10-year prison term.

This case was investigated by the National Park Service.