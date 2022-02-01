Mexican Consulate steps in to assist following crash that left 7 family members dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is still mourning the lives lost in that terrible crash over the weekend.

Police tell us that the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling about 100 mph before running a red light in North Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon. Nine people died as a result — including that driver — and including children.

For some of those victims — the effort is now underway to help return their remains to Mexico. The Consulate of Mexico is now involved to help get that done.

Erlinda Zacarias, the mother of the children involved in that horrific crash, told 8 News Now on Monday that she wanted to send her two stepsons to Mexico. They have families of their own there.

On Tuesday, the Mexican Consulate told us they have been in touch to help the family during these difficult times.

“This is the first time in my 20 years in this career that I have seen such a tragedy,” said Julian Escutia, the Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas. “I have spoken to them presented our condolences and shared with them that we are here to help.”

Consul Of Mexico in Las Vegas Julian Escutia says — more than ever — they need the community to know they are only one phone call away.

“We are very experienced in these processes. The paperwork that we conduct here at the consulate is really, really fast. In one day, we issue the visas for the remains to transit to Mexico,” Escutia said.

All of this free of cost, he told 8 News Now.

“Sometimes when the family have financial needs, we do support them,” he said.

Escutia says they work with several funeral homes that offer affordable prices. He reminds the community to not be ashamed or fearful when they are asked for documents or any other information.

The Consulate can help people navigate the system, even if they don’t have funds or access to information. Language can also present a barrier.

Escutia is doing all he can to help Erlinda Zacarias.

“I hope that she is a little bit relieved that she has the backing and the support of her own country,” he said.

Escutia said these tragedies are preventable. “This should not happen and … not at all … and should not happen again,” he said.

Five of the seven family members will be buried here. A GoFundMe page has been established to help with costs. Find that page here. The page had raised $277,000 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.