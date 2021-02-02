Mexican Consulate hosts virtual workshop to help DACA students with financial assistance

by: Christian Cazares,

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An organization is looking for DACA students who are interested in furthering their education, but are strapped for cash.

“TheDream.US” is accepting applications for their national scholarship, which awards up to $16,000 for an associate’s degree and $33,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

The Mexican Consulate in Las Vegas is hosting a free virtual workshop Tuesday, Feb. 2, to help students that don’t have many financial options because of their legal status.

“The requirements are good GPA of 3.5. They have to have a current DACA permit or TPS and they should also have financial need. We want to help those who really need the financial support,” said Julian Escutia, Consul of Mexico in Las Vegas.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Feb. 25. Click HERE to participate in the free online workshop. It will start at 6 p.m.

