Mexican Consulate hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Consulate of Mexico in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. All appointments for vaccinations are being handled by the Consulate.

The Consulate is at 823 S 6th St., just northeast of the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard.

The clinic was organized by the Consulate and officials from the City of Las Vegas in an effort to offer vaccines “to otherwise underserved portions of our community.” Information about appointments has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

The Consulate has previously played a role in coordinating vaccinations at an east valley middle school near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

According to the City of Las Vegas, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been provided for the clinic.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.