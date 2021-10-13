Mexican, Canadian borders reopening for fully vaccinated travelers

High tech cameras with infra red scanners and radiation detection machines are at all ports of entry in South Texas, including the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. A $60 million contract announced Oct. 12, 2021, will enable DHS to add 216 newer units throughout the nation’s ports. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The borders with Canada and Mexico will reopen in November after being closed for 19 months due to the pandemic.

Since March 2020, vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. Canada, and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel.

Starting in November, travelers can enter the U.S. for non-essential activities like tourism and family visits. The Department of Homeland Security will exempt those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be banned.