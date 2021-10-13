Mexican, Canadian borders reopening for fully vaccinated travelers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The borders with Canada and Mexico will reopen in November after being closed for 19 months due to the pandemic.
Since March 2020, vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. Canada, and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel.
Starting in November, travelers can enter the U.S. for non-essential activities like tourism and family visits. The Department of Homeland Security will exempt those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be banned.