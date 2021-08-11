Metro’s Traffic Bureau warns public against email scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Traffic Bureau is warning the public about a scam involving emails about red light cameras.

The most important part? They note the State of Nevada does not use these types of cameras.

The bureau provided an example of a message, which reads:

Dear Marc, On Jun 15, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., your car was filmed driving above the legal speed limit. To see the camera footage, click the link police\camera You can appeal this ticket within 7 days Sincerely, The Traffic Division

Metro says it will “never” send an email like this.