Metro’s Traffic Bureau warns public against email scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Traffic Bureau is warning the public about a scam involving emails about red light cameras.
The most important part? They note the State of Nevada does not use these types of cameras.
The bureau provided an example of a message, which reads:
Dear Marc,
On Jun 15, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., your car was filmed driving above the legal speed limit.
To see the camera footage, click the link police\camera
You can appeal this ticket within 7 days
Sincerely,
The Traffic Division
Metro says it will “never” send an email like this.