Metro’s Traffic Bureau warns public against email scam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Traffic Bureau is warning the public about a scam involving emails about red light cameras.

The most important part? They note the State of Nevada does not use these types of cameras.

The bureau provided an example of a message, which reads:

Dear Marc,

On Jun 15, 2021 at 10:18 a.m., your car was filmed driving above the legal speed limit.

To see the camera footage, click the link police\camera

You can appeal this ticket within 7 days

Sincerely,

The Traffic Division

Metro says it will “never” send an email like this.

