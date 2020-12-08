Metro’s Summerlin command offers tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ after recent theft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Summerlin Area Command is offering tips to help protect against “porch pirates” after a recent package theft. The incident occurred on Nov. 21 in the area of Charleston and Cimarron.

Police say the suspect stole a package from the front door of a home.

The following are a few tips to ensure you and your family members receive all of your packages safely:

Schedule delivery when you will be home

Subscribe to delivery alerts to track status

Require a signature at time of delivery

Ask a neighbor/friend to collect packages

Use “ship to store” option

For Amazon: Use locker or key services

Invest in security cameras or other package delivery security devices

Police urge the public to file a police report immediately if packages are stolen. To file a report online, click here.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident above, please call the Summerlin Area Command’s Investigations Unit at 702-828-9455/9471. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.