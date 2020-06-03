Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command posts heartening message after peaceful night of protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command posted a message on Facebook that reflects a night characterized by peaceful protests and meaningful conversations.

Over the past few days, tensions have been high as our city saw protests that turned violent at times, with bouts of vandalism and looting. Metro Police Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot and gravely injured during protests on the Strip Monday, and an officer-involved shooting occurred at the Federal Courthouse when an armed man approached officers.

But they have also been laced with moments of hope, like when protesters shook hands with officers outside of the Regional Justice Center and locals helped clean up damaged businesses.

However, Tuesday was altogether different, which is why the SVAC acknowledged it, saying, “Tonight was different, it was calm.”

The full post reads as follows: