Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command officers recover the 100th ‘crime gun’ this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “This weekend marked the recovery of the 100th crime gun this year by SV35,” those were the words from Metro Police Spring Valley Area Command in a Facebook post.

According to Metro, the 100th gun was being carried unlawfully, possessed by prohibited persons, typically due to criminal history, hard drug use, or otherwise being used in criminal activity.

Metro’s Spring Valley Area Command made the successful results of getting the 100th crime gun off the streets this weekend.

“Tackling gun crime is a top priority for all of our officers, and we continue to focus on proactive work to take armed criminals off the street all the way through the year’s end,” Metro’s SVAC said.