Metro’s Northwest Area Command holds National Night Out at Police Memorial park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Law enforcement uses all kinds of ways to solve crimes and answer questions from robberies and fires to domestic violence cases. But sometimes the best way to get answers is to build a relationship with neighbors.

That’s the point of National Night Out. National Night Out is a chance for communities all across the nation to come together with the people who live near them, and the people who serve them.

People gathered at Police Memorial Park Tuesday night for an annual National Night Out in the northwest valley.

Reporter Darlene Melendez has more on Tuesday night’s event.