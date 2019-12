LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are about to open a brand-new substation. The Summerlin Area Command will be located just off Far Hills Avenue, west of the 215.

Starting next month, the new patrol area separates parts of the Northwest, Spring Valley and Enterprise Area Commands on the far west side. They will hold a special First Tuesday event on Feb. 4.

The community is invited to tour the new facility and meet officers of the Summerlin Area Command.