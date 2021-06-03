Metro working to identify suspect who robbed woman waiting for rideshare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking your help in identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed a woman waiting for a rideshare on May 29. The victim was near the intersection of 6th Street and Fremont around 11:45 p.m.

The suspect, who was driving a white Sedan, offered the victim a ride. When she entered his vehicle, she asked him to drive her to a hotel property. The suspect then drove her to a business complex near Boulder Highway and Flamingo, where police say he robbed her as she fled.

Police released the following suspect description:

Hispanic or white male adult

Medium build

Dark hair

Last seen wearing a black shirt with a black and red hat

Last seen driving a white four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord

If you have any information about the suspect or plate of the car, call Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.