Metro working to identify suspect in robbery of business near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed a business near Sahara and Maryland Parkway on Jan. 9. The incident occurred around noon in the 1200 block of East Sahara.

Police say the suspect entered and brandished a weapon. He then demanded money from the register, and an employee complied. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured.

The suspect description is as follows:

  • White male adult
  • 30-40-years-old
  • Medium build
  • Last seen wearing dark colored t-shirt, black shorts and no shoes

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

