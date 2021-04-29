Metro working to identify suspect in robbery of business near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed a business near Sahara and Maryland Parkway on Jan. 9. The incident occurred around noon in the 1200 block of East Sahara.

Police say the suspect entered and brandished a weapon. He then demanded money from the register, and an employee complied. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

No one was injured.

The suspect description is as follows:

White male adult

30-40-years-old

Medium build

Last seen wearing dark colored t-shirt, black shorts and no shoes

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.