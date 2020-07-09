Metro working to identify suspect in Downtown Las Vegas stabbing, robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Downtown Las Vegas stabbing and robbery. The incident occurred near 10th Street and Fremont around 2:48 a.m. on June 16.

Police say the victim was sleeping on the sidewalk when he was awoken. The unidentified suspect kicked and stabbed him before grabbing his backpack and fleeing in a black SUV.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult

Bald head

6’3″, weighing around 230 pounds

Last seen wearing a black shirt with large white print and black shorts

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Metro’s Downtown Area Command Investigative Section at 702-828-4809. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.